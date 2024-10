Rasmussen scored an empty-net goal and added two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Devils.

The goal was Rasmussen's first of the season. The 25-year-old is up to two points, six shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-3 rating through seven contests. Rasmussen is likely to remain in a bottom-six role for most of the season, offering a bit of secondary scoring along with decent totals in hits and PIM.