Michael Rasmussen News: Goals in back-to-back games

Rasmussen scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Rasmussen's offense is coming around -- he has three points over his last four games. The 25-year-old opened the season with no points in the first four contests. He continues to bring a physical edge in a bottom-six role, adding 17 hits, five blocked shots, nine shots on goal and a plus-2 rating over eight appearances. Rasmussen's power-play time has been inconsistent, so his scoring ceiling is low if he can't secure at least second-unit minutes.