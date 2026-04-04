Michael Rasmussen News: Good to return Saturday
Rasmussen (lower body) will play against the Rangers on Saturday, per the NHL media site.
Following a nine-game absence, Rasmussen will replace Mason Appleton in Saturday's lineup against the Rangers. The 26-year-old Rasmussen has six goals, 14 points, 64 shots on net, 57 blocked shots and 62 hits across 61 appearances this season.
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