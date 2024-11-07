Michael Rasmussen News: Pockets helper Wednesday

Rasmussen produced an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The Red Wings are fully healthy at forward, so Rasmussen will need to maintain a decent level of performance to avoid a healthy scratch. He took a step in the right direction, ending a three-game dry spell when he assisted on Joe Veleno's tally in the third period. Rasmussen has four points, 13 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-2 rating over 12 outings this season while averaging just 12:47 of ice time, his lowest mark since his rookie year in 2018-19.