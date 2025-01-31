Michael Rasmussen News: Scores in shootout win
Rasmussen scored a goal while adding two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Edmonton.
Rasmussen found the back of the net for the second time over his last three games, and that snapped a stretch of just one point across a 16-game stretch. Rasmussen has 15 points across 50 games this season, so even if he's on a good stretch over the last three games, it's not enough to make him relevant in most fantasy formats.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now