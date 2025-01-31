Michael Rasmussen News: Scores in shootout win

Rasmussen scored a goal while adding two shots, one hit and one blocked shot in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Edmonton.

Rasmussen found the back of the net for the second time over his last three games, and that snapped a stretch of just one point across a 16-game stretch. Rasmussen has 15 points across 50 games this season, so even if he's on a good stretch over the last three games, it's not enough to make him relevant in most fantasy formats.