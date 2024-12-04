Michael Rasmussen News: Stays warm in overtime loss

Rasmussen notched an assist and four shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Rasmussen picked up a point for the third time in four games (one goal, two assists). The 25-year-old looks to be in line for a larger role as long as Patrick Kane (upper body) is on injured reserve. Rasmussen is up to eight points, 22 shots on net and 50 hits over 24 contests, offering some upside as a power winger.