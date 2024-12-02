Michael Rasmussen News: Tallies on power play

Rasmussen scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Rasmussen has a pair of power-play points over his last three games. The 25-year-old is still listed on the fourth line at even strength, but he's see over 15 minutes of ice time in those three contests, suggesting he's received a boost in his role. The winger has seven points, 18 shots on net, 50 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 23 appearances, and he may be worth considering in deeper formats while he's seeing steady power-play usage.