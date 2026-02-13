Michal Kempny News: Posts two points in Friday's win
Kempny recorded a goal and an assist in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.
Kempny gave the Czech team a 2-0 lead at the 13:04 mark of the first period and later participated on the build-up that led to the third goal courtesy of David Pastrnak midway through the second frame. Kempny will try to continue contributing from the blueline against Switzerland on Sunday.
