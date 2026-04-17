Michal Postava News: Posts AHL shutout

Postava recorded a 24-save shutout in AHL Grand Rapids' 8-0 win over Milwaukee on Friday.

Postava has won his last four games, including a pair of shutouts in that span. For the season, he's at 17-6-0 with a 1.71 GAA, a .937 save percentage and four shutouts over 25 appearances. Postava and Sebastian Cossa have mostly been sharing the crease this season, though it's not clear if Grand Rapids will roll with one goalie during the playoffs.