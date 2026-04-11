Michal Postava headshot

Michal Postava News: Reassigned to AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Postava was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Saturday.

Postava was elevated from Grand Rapids on Friday as insurance for John Gibson (neck), but Gibson was fine to play Saturday versus the Devils. Postava will likely close out the season with the Griffins, who have been one of the best teams in the AHL all season. He'll compete with Sebastian Cossa for playing time in the AHL.

Michal Postava
Detroit Red Wings
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