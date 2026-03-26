Michal Postava headshot

Michal Postava News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Postava was called up from AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday under emergency conditions.

Postava has a 1.86 GAA and a .932 save percentage in 21 outings with Grand Rapids this season. He hasn't made his NHL debut yet. Cam Talbot (undisclosed) won't be available for Friday's road game against Buffalo, so Postava or John Gibson will get the start with the other netminder serving as the understudy.

Michal Postava
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now