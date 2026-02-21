Miguel Marques News: One of each in Maine win

Marques scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Maine's 5-2 win over Merrimack College on Saturday.

Marques reached the 20-point mark on the year with this effort, though he has slowed down significantly after a better start to the season. He also has a plus-12 rating over 29 appearances. The Nashville prospect will need to show a bit more consistency on offense to bolster his long-term outlook, but he has plenty of time to work on that.