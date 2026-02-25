Mika Zibanejad Injury: Battling illness

Zibanejad isn't available for Wednesday's practice due to an illness, per Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Zibanejad has 23 goals and 52 points in 56 appearances in 2025-26. His status for Thursday's game against Philadelphia isn't known. If Zibanejad can't play, then Noah Laba might shift into the top six, and Brendan Brisson would probably make his NHL season debut.