Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad Injury: Late scratch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Zibanejad (illness) won't play in Team Sweden's 4 Nations Face-Off matchup against the USA on Monday, per Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Zibanejad, along with Rickard Rakell, is dealing with the flu. Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm, who were expected to be healthy scratches Monday, will remain in the lineup as a result. Zibanejad will look to be ready to go for the Rangers on Saturday in Buffalo.

