Mika Zibanejad News: Among best Swedes ever

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins on Saturday.

It was Zibanejad's team-leading 24th goal and 12th on the power play. He has 53 points and 159 shots in 58 games this season. Zibanejad's goal was his 338th in the NHL. He passed Henrik Zetterberg for the seventh-most by a Sweden-born player.