Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Bright light on Broadway

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Zibanejad scored a goal and added an assist Thursday in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. The assist came on the power play.

Zibanejad is on a three-game, four-point scoring streak that includes two goals and two assists. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his last eight games; one goal and five assists have come with the man advantage. Zibanejad has been a true bright light on Broadway this season despite the team's miserable spot in last place in the Eastern Conference. He has 29 goals, 37 assists, 29 power-play points and 179 shots in 68 games this season. He's flirting with a potential 80-point season if he can keep firing. If he can pull it off, it would be Zibanejad's third season with at least that many points.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
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