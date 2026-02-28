Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Climbs Swedish all-time goal list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 8:40pm

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in a 3-2 shootout win over the Penguins on Saturday.

It was Zibanejad's team-leading 24th goal and 12th on the power play. He has 53 points and 159 shots in 58 games this season. Zibanejad's goal was his 338th in the NHL, which surpassed Henrik Zetterberg for the seventh-most by a Sweden-born player.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
12 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
21 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
23 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
25 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
27 days ago