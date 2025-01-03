Fantasy Hockey
Mika Zibanejad News: Earns 700th career point

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Zibanejad scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins.

The opening tally was Zibanejad's 700th career point. It's the second milestone he's reached this season -- the last was 300 career goals back on Dec. 11, but unfortunately for the Rangers, he didn't record a point in the eight contests in between. He continues to play top-six minutes but has struggled across the board with seven goals, 15 assists, a minus-22 rating, 82 shots on net and 26 blocked shots over 37 appearances. His next assist will be the 400th of his career.

