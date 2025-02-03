Mika Zibanejad News: Excels in third period Sunday

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and registered two assists in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.

After a quiet first two periods of the game, the 31-year-old forward erupted for three points in the final period. Zibanejad's goal and second assist came on the power play. He is up to 10 goals, 23 assists and 119 shots on net in 52 games this season. Zibanejad is thriving with four points over his last two games following the addition of his new linemate J.T. Miller. With the Rangers making a run at a playoff spot, Zibanejad is in a strong position to do damage in fantasy if the top line continues its early signs of synergy. He is unlikely to match his point total of 72 from a season ago, but can heavily close that gap in the coming weeks.