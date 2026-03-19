Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Finds twine Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Zibanejad scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Zibanejad has four goals and seven assists over nine outings in March. He continues to play well this season despite the Rangers' overall lackluster results. The 32-year-old is up to 28 goals, 64 points, 176 shots on net, 89 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 67 appearances in a top-six role.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
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