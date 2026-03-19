Mika Zibanejad News: Finds twine Wednesday
Zibanejad scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged three hits in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.
Zibanejad has four goals and seven assists over nine outings in March. He continues to play well this season despite the Rangers' overall lackluster results. The 32-year-old is up to 28 goals, 64 points, 176 shots on net, 89 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 67 appearances in a top-six role.
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