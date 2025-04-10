Mika Zibanejad News: Four helpers not enough

Zibanejad notched four assists, one shorthanded, in Wednesday's 8-5 loss to the Flyers.

It was Zibanejad's first multi-point performance since March 9, and his first four-point eruption since Oct. 17, 2022 against the Ducks. The 31-year-old had had a disappointing season overall, mirroring that of a Rangers squad on the brink of being eliminated from the playoffs, but with four games left on the team's schedule he still has an outside shot at reaching 20 goals and 60 points.