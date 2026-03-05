Mika Zibanejad News: Four points in last three games

Zibanejad had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Toronto on Thursday.

Zibanejad has four points (two goals, two assists) in his last three games (12 shots). But more importantly, he helped secure the Rangers' first regulation win at home since a 3-2 win against the Blues on Nov. 24 (19 games). Zibanejad has 25 goals, 31 assists and 166 shots in 60 games.