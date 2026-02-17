Mika Zibanejad News: Goal, assist in win
Zibanejad registered a goal and an assist in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
Zibanejad recorded two points in the Olympic opener against Italy on Feb. 11, and he continues to find a way to produce with another two-point tally. Zibanejad is tied for second in points on the Swedish team, only trailing Lucas Raymond, who has eight (one goal, seven helpers) after a three-assist performance in this win.
