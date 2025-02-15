Fantasy Hockey
Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Goal for Swedes at 4 Nations

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

Zibanejad scored a goal Saturday for Sweden in a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Zibanejad opened the scoring with a shot from between the circles in the first period on a Finland defensive-zone turnover. He had six shots on net and three hits on the night. Zibanejad has had an off year in New York this season, but he's been sharp in the best-on-best tourney.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
