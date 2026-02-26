Mika Zibanejad News: Good to play Thursday
Zibanejad (illness) is slated to play against Philadelphia on Thursday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.
Zibanejad was questionable for the match after missing Wednesday's practice because of the illness. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 56 outings with the Rangers in 2026-27. Zibanejad is set to play on the top line alongside J.T. Miller and Gabe Perreault on Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 1710 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions19 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 521 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break23 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More