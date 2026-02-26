Mika Zibanejad News: Good to play Thursday

Zibanejad (illness) is slated to play against Philadelphia on Thursday, according to Vince Z. Mercogliano of The Athletic.

Zibanejad was questionable for the match after missing Wednesday's practice because of the illness. He has 23 goals and 52 points in 56 outings with the Rangers in 2026-27. Zibanejad is set to play on the top line alongside J.T. Miller and Gabe Perreault on Thursday.