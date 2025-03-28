Fantasy Hockey
Mika Zibanejad News: Lights lamp on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Zibanejad ended a seven-game goal drought, during which he was limited to one assist. The 31-year-old center's offense has crashed again in late March, though it doesn't help that he's no longer playing alongside J.T. Miller at even strength, as the two displayed chemistry in previous weeks. Zibanejad is at 16 goals, 50 points (18 on the power play), 161 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 42 hits and a minus-20 rating through 73 appearances.

