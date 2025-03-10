Fantasy Hockey
Mika Zibanejad News: Makes plays on PK

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Zibanejad recorded two shorthanded assists, four shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Zibanejad helped out on tallies by Braden Schneider and Chris Kreider, separated by just 42 seconds, in the second period. With a goal and four assists over five outings in March, Zibanejad continues to rally on offense to help get his scoring numbers closer to normal. Overall, he has 47 points, 144 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 64 contests, giving him an outside chance of getting to the 60-point mark by the end of the campaign.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
