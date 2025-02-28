Mika Zibanejad News: One of each in loss

Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots, added a shorthanded assist and logged two PIM in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zibanejad's early penalty in the first period led to the Maple Leafs' first goal. The 31-year-old redeemed himself by tying the score at 1-1 later in the frame, and he set up Will Cuylle's tally in the third that evened the score at two apiece, but it wasn't enough. Zibanejad is still on a roll -- he got on the scoresheet in eight of nine games in February, earning four goals and nine assists for the month, which is nearly a third of his production all season. He's at 13 goals, 42 points (15 on the power play, three shorthanded), 131 shots on net and a minus-21 rating across 59 appearances.