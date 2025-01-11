Mika Zibanejad News: Point streak at six games

Zibanejad registered a power-play assist and three shots on net in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Zibanejad had a shot attempt that was well off the mark, but it hit Vincent Trocheck in the abdomen, and Trocheck was able to bury it before hunching over in pain. That's a hard way to earn a goal, but the assist extended Zibanejad's point streak to six games (two goals, four helpers). It's a positive sign after the 31-year-old center was ice cold throughout the second half of December. He's at 27 points (10 on the power play), 97 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating through 42 outings overall in what's been an obviously down year, though he's trending in the right direction currently.