Mika Zibanejad News: Pots power-play goal Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Zibanejad collected the puck near the point and waited out the Canadiens' penalty killers before picking his spot. Jakub Dobes was screened and never saw the shot. This ended a three-game slump for Zibanejad, who had a six-game point streak prior to going cold again. The 31-year-old center has had a difficult season, picking up a modest nine goals and 19 assists, including 11 power-play points, over 46 appearances. His minus-25 rating is also the second-worst in the league, better than only Chicago's Philipp Kurashev (minus-28).

