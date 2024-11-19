Mika Zibanejad News: Produces pair of points in win
Zibanejad scored a goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.
Zibanejad tipped in a K'Andre Miller shot in the first period and then helped out on Chris Kreider's game-winner in the third. This was Zibanejad's second multi-point effort of November and his fourth such game of the campaign. The center has four goals, 10 helpers, 33 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 17 appearances, and he's yet to get on the scoresheet in more than two consecutive contests.
