Mika Zibanejad News: Puts up helper in win

Zibanejad notched an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Sharks.

Zibanejad has a point in each of the last two games after going five contests without one. The 31-year-old helped out on the first of Adam Fox's two tallies in the contest. Zibanejad is up to 51 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-18 rating through 74 appearances. A third-line role isn't an ideal spot for him, but it's one where the Rangers have slotted him in at times since bolstering their center depth through the J.T. Miller trade at the end of January.