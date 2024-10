Zibanejad scored a goal on five shots and blocked one shot in Tuesday's 7-2 win over Montreal.

Zibanejad finished off a rush with a one-timer that got by Sam Montembeault to give the Rangers a lead 54 seconds into the game. After going pointless in his first two appearances this season, in which New York scored 11 goals, Zibanejad has hit a stride with five points over the last four games.