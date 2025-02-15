Fantasy Hockey
Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Scores for Swedes in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2025 at 8:32pm

Zibanejad scored a goal Saturday for Sweden in a 4-3 overtime loss to Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

Zibanejad opened the scoring with a shot between the circles in the first period on a Finland defensive-zone turnover. He had six shots on net and three hits in the game. Zibanejad has had an off year in New York this season, but he had two goals and six assists in five games before the tournament and has carried over his hot play.

