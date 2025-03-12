Mika Zibanejad News: Scores in loss to Winnipeg
Zibanejad scored a goal in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Jets. He also racked up three shots on goal and three hits.
Zibanejad has scored in two of his last three appearances and is carrying a three-game point streak. He's been on a tear since the regular season resumed after the 4 Nations break, cracking the scoresheet in eight of his 10 outings while tallying 11 points (four goals, seven helpers) over that stretch.
