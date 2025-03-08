Mika Zibanejad News: Scores in overtime loss

Zibanejad scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

Zibanejad's second-period tally put the Rangers ahead 2-0 for all of 11 seconds before Brady Tkachuk got the Senators on the board. The three-game goal drought Zibanejad had entering Saturday was his longest since the Rangers reacquired J.T. Miller at the end of January. Zibanejad is up to 14 goals, 45 points, 140 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating through 63 appearances this season.