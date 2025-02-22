Mika Zibanejad News: Set to play Saturday
Zibanejad (illness) is expected to play in Saturday's matchup versus Buffalo, according to Andrew Crane of the New York Post.
Zibanejad participated in Friday's practice after missing Sweden's 2-1 win over the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday. He has produced 11 goals, 37 points and 125 shots on net in 55 appearances this season. Zibanejad entered the break for the tournament on a good note, producing two goals and six assists in his last five outings with the Rangers.
