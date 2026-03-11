Mika Zibanejad News: Slides two helpers Tuesday
Zibanejad supplied two assists and placed two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Calgary.
Zibanejad played a hand in the first two goals of Alexis Lafreniere's hat trick Tuesday, with the opening goal occurring on a power play. The pair of apples brought Zibanejad up to 34 assists, 61 points, 172 shots on net, 84 hits and 42 blocked shots across 63 games played this season. Over his last six games, the 32-year-old center has five helpers, nine points and 18 shots on goal. He's led by example since Artemi Panarin's departure to Los Angeles, which gives Zibanejad a high ceiling in fantasy for the remainder of the regular season.
