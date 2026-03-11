Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Slides two helpers Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Zibanejad supplied two assists and placed two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Calgary.

Zibanejad played a hand in the first two goals of Alexis Lafreniere's hat trick Tuesday, with the opening goal occurring on a power play. The pair of apples brought Zibanejad up to 34 assists, 61 points, 172 shots on net, 84 hits and 42 blocked shots across 63 games played this season. Over his last six games, the 32-year-old center has five helpers, nine points and 18 shots on goal. He's led by example since Artemi Panarin's departure to Los Angeles, which gives Zibanejad a high ceiling in fantasy for the remainder of the regular season.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 10
Author Image
Corey Abbott
Yesterday
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
10 days ago
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 17
Author Image
Corey Abbott
23 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
32 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
34 days ago