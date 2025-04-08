Mika Zibanejad News: Strikes on power play in loss

Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on four shots in Monday's 5-1 loss to the Lightning.

Zibanejad has three points (two power-play goals) over his last five contests. The 31-year-old's offense has turned shaky again late in the season after he was unable to sustain a promising February. He's at 17 goals, 35 helpers, 19 power-play points, 173 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 77 appearances in a middle-six role.