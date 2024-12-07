Mika Zibanejad News: Supplies assist Friday

Zibanejad posted an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Zibanejad has four points over his last three games, which has been his longest point streak this season. The 31-year-old center is up to five goals, 14 assists, 52 shots on net and a minus-13 rating over 25 outings. He's had some struggles on both sides of the puck, but his offense looks to be coming around and he remains in a prominent role.