Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Three-point outburst Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Zibanejad scored two goals, one on the power play, and he added a power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flyers.

The Rangers' power play struck three times in the victory, and Zibanejad's second tally late in the second period gave the visitors a 5-1 lead. It was the veteran center's second three-point performance in the last three games, and on the season he's piled up 27 goals and 59 points in 62 contests.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
