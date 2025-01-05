Mika Zibanejad News: Turning corner?

Zibanejad picked up an assist in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Zibanejad was held off the scoresheet in eight consecutive games to close out the month of December, but he's started the new calendar year with a three-game point streak. He's accounted for two goals, one assist and a plus-3 rating in that span. The right-shot center has struggled in 2024-25, but he has a track record of producing in the regular season, and given his start in January, fantasy managers should remain patient. Zibanejad has logged eight goals, 24 points and a team-worst minus-19 rating through 39 appearances.