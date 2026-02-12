Mika Zibanejad News: Two-point effort in Olympic opener

Zibanejad scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.

The Rangers sniper helped set up Sweden's opening goal of the Olympics by Gabriel Landeskog in the first period, before potting his own late in the third. Zibanejad was part of a Swedish attack that fired an incredible 59 shots at the Italian net, and the 32-year-old figures to have a key role in the offense for one of the tournament favorites.