Mika Zibanejad News: Two-point effort in Olympic opener
Zibanejad scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.
The Rangers sniper helped set up Sweden's opening goal of the Olympics by Gabriel Landeskog in the first period, before potting his own late in the third. Zibanejad was part of a Swedish attack that fired an incredible 59 shots at the Italian net, and the 32-year-old figures to have a key role in the offense for one of the tournament favorites.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions5 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 57 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break9 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break11 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value22 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More