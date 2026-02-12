Mika Zibanejad headshot

Mika Zibanejad News: Two-point effort in Olympic opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Zibanejad scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Sweden's 5-2 win over Italy in Olympic round-robin play Wednesday.

The Rangers sniper helped set up Sweden's opening goal of the Olympics by Gabriel Landeskog in the first period, before potting his own late in the third. Zibanejad was part of a Swedish attack that fired an incredible 59 shots at the Italian net, and the 32-year-old figures to have a key role in the offense for one of the tournament favorites.

Mika Zibanejad
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mika Zibanejad See More
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
7 days ago
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
NHL
NHL Barometer: Josi Rolling Into Olympic Break
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
NHL
The Week Ahead: Heading Into the Olympic Break
Author Image
Michael Finewax
11 days ago
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
NHL
NHL Trade Tips: Mason McTavish has Fantasy Value
Author Image
Michael Finewax
22 days ago