Mika Zibanejad News: Two-point effort Saturday

Zibanejad produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The 31-year-old center will take a lot of momentum into the 4 Nations Face-Off as he prepares to suit up for Team Sweden. Zibanejad has three multi-point performances in the last four games, and he's kicked off February with two goals and eight points in five tilts with the Rangers. While Zibanejad's numbers on the season are below his usual standards (11 goals and 37 points in 55 appearances), he may be gearing up for a big finish to the campaign.