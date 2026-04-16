Mika Zibanejad News: Two points in regular-season finale
Zibanejad recorded a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Lightning.
Zibanejad closed out the regular season in style, ending a six-game goal drought and posting a multi-point performance in the process. Zibanejad had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last eight appearances, and he finished the 2025-26 campaign with 78 points (34 goals, 44 assists) in 81 regular-season contests, ending as one of the few bright spots in what was an otherwise lost season for the Rangers.
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