Mikael Backlund Injury: Departs Wednesday's game

Backlund (upper body) won't return to Wednesday's game versus the Canucks.

Backlund was injured in the first period of the contest. The 35-year-old center has not missed a game since the 2020-21 campaign, but his ironman streak could be in danger if he's not ready to suit up again in time for Friday's contest versus the Avalanche. Connor Zary or Yegor Sharangovich could move to center if Backlund misses time, while Adam Klapka is the extra healthy forward on the roster.