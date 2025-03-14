Mikael Backlund Injury: Set for extended absence

Backlund (upper body) was labeled week-to-week by the Flames on Friday.

Backlund has played in all 64 games this season, generating 11 goals and 13 helpers. At this point, Backlund looks poised to record his lowest point total since the 2014-15 campaign when he generated just 27 points in 52 appearances. Still, if he can get back into the lineup sooner rather than later, Backlund could be capable of challenging for the 30-point threshold.