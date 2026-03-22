Mikael Backlund News: Buries goal Sunday

Backlund scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

Backlund snapped a three-game skid with the second-period tally. He gave the Flames a 3-1 lead, but it didn't last. The 37-year-old center continues to be a leader on offense with 16 goals, 39 points, 167 shots on net and a plus-10 rating over 70 contests for the low-scoring Flames. Overall, Backlund's offense is still fairly modest, though he'll have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.