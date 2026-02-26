Mikael Backlund News: Collects two points

Backlund scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Backlund ended his nine-game goal drought with the empty-netter. In that span, he was limited to two assists. The veteran center has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2025-26, earning 13 goals, 35 points, 140 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 57 appearances after being held to 32 points in 76 games a year ago. Backlund should continue to see top-six minutes, and he could challenge for the 50-point mark if he avoids having significant slumps.