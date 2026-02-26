Mikael Backlund headshot

Mikael Backlund News: Collects two points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Backlund scored an empty-net goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

Backlund ended his nine-game goal drought with the empty-netter. In that span, he was limited to two assists. The veteran center has enjoyed a bounce-back campaign in 2025-26, earning 13 goals, 35 points, 140 shots on net and a plus-15 rating over 57 appearances after being held to 32 points in 76 games a year ago. Backlund should continue to see top-six minutes, and he could challenge for the 50-point mark if he avoids having significant slumps.

Mikael Backlund
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Backlund See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Mikael Backlund See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
28 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
35 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, January 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
37 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
42 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
49 days ago