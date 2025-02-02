Mikael Backlund News: Contributes power-play assist

Backlund notched a power-play assist in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Backlund ended a four-game slump when he set up a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the first period. The 35-year-old Backlund saw 17:15 of ice time Sunday, less than both Nazem Kadri and Morgan Frost among Calgary's centers. Backlund has maintained a heavy workload as a high-end defensive center this season, averaging 19:14 per game while racking up 22 points (six on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 52 appearances.